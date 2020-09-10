Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,022.25 points as compared to 41,985.19 points on the last working day, with positive change of 37.06 points (0.09 per cent). A total 707,013,027 shares were traded compared to the trade 884,370,174 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs21.318 billion as compared to Rs27.930 billion during last trading day. As many as 430 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 229 recorded gain and 183 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 75,616,000 shares and price per share of Rs21.42, PTCL with a volume of 63,041,000 and price per share of Rs10.32 and Pak Int.