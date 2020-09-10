Share:

FAISALABAD - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday the PTI government was committed to protect the rights of minorities as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Talking to media, he said the father of nation was undoubtedly revered and trusted by all communities. In his speech to Pakistan’s first constituent assembly on August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam laid down the principle of equality of rights and freedom for all citizens irrespective of their faith, belief or creed, he added. Farrukh Habib appreciated the contribution of minority communities in health and education sectors and said they had rendered exemplary services in national development since the creation of Pakistan. The PTI govt would implement the vision of Quaid-e-Azam for an enlightened, progressive and tolerant Pakistan, he added.