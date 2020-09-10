Share:

MULTAN - Following the footprints of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was extending equal representation to women. This was stated by PTI South Punjab Women Wing President Dr Robina Akhtar while talking to media on Wednesday. She said that Quaid-i-Azam kept his sister Fatima Jinnah along with him during Pakistan Movement to convey a message that women could play active role in country’s development. She informed that founder of the nation was in favour of giving equal rights to women with men. Known social worker Zahra Sajjad Zaidi said that Quaid-i-Azam said in his address that women would work shoulder to shoulder with men. No one could deny the role played by women in Pakistan movement, she noted and added that Fatima Jinnah and Shaista Ikram Ullah were among other prominent figures in this connection. She informed that Quaid-i-Azam always spoke for the progress of the women.

Living independent nation because of Quaid-i-Azam

District Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission local chapter Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Qureshi said dream of Indian Muslims for an independent homeland would not have come true without the Quaid’s dynamic leadership. He said we were living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam’s untiring and courageous leadership. He said the nation could attain progress and prosperity by following the Quaid’s motto of “faith, unity and discipline”. He said the nation must observe the death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah whole heartedly. All educational institutions, political and social organizations should organise programmes on Quaid’s death anniversary to shed light on his personality and to provide the best guidance to the youth, he remarked. Meanwhile, Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in collaboration with Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan will arrange a seminar to pay tribute to founder of dear homeland Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at Overseas Pakistanis Commission Office, located at Municipal Corporation Mumtazabad.

The seminar titled as “Aay Quaid-e-Azam Tera Ehsaan” would commence at 10:30 am, on September 11 (Friday).