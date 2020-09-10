Share:

ISLAMABAD - The legislation based on research and dialogue is essential to address the challenges presently being faced by the country.

“Researchers and academics are invited to the standing committees of the Parliament for research purposes and their views are incorporated in legislation and policy making,” said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser while addressing the participants of a dialogue on “Partnership for Protecting the Environment” organized by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Climate Change here yesterday.

The dialogue was attended by a large number of scholars, researchers, academics and representatives of civil society and the media.

The Speaker said that there was a need to think beyond personal interests in order to solve the problems faced by the country.

He said that at present the country is facing immense challenges out of which the most glaring is the climate change and they need to work as a nation to tackle it.

“Our researchers and educators are the best in the world and the world has acclaimed their potential,” he said, mentioning that there was a need to work harder to bring our universities to the top of the world ranking.

The Speaker stressed the need for solving the national issues through the parliament.

He informed that in collaboration with researchers and academia a report is being compiled containing suggestions for the development of the agricultural sector in order to formulate a comprehensive strategy to address the problems faced by the agriculture sector.

Speaker Asad Qaiser appreciated the efforts of Munaza Hassan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Climate Change, in organizing this dialogue and expressed the hope that this dialogue would be fruitful and address the challenges of climate change facing the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Munaza Hassan said that parliamentary committees could bridge the gap between the people and the institutions and play the role of a forum that could implement the views of the people.

Other speakers also highlighted the challenges facing the country and made positive suggestions for their solution.