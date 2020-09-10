Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 9 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday. The interbank trading closed at Rs166.52 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.43. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166 and Rs166.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 58 paisas and closed at Rs196.07 against the last day’s trading of Rs196.65. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.57, whereas a decrease of Rs2.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 215.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.42. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 03 paisas and 02 paisas to close at Rs 44.40 and Rs 45.33 respectively.