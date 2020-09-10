Share:

The Chairman Standing Committee for Human Rights in the Senate, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, has taken notice of the rape of a lady on Lahore motorway and summoned Secretary Communication, IG Punjab Police and IG Motorway on 16th September before the committee.

The CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh has also been summoned for clarification on uncalled for statement regarding this incident.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has also instructed the authorities to submit a final report on the incident and has asked that why the motorway police did not respond to the call for help from the lady.

Senator Khokhar said that a lady was raped on the motorway and the police did not come to help her, is a matter of serious concern.