KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has said that he has to work in accordance with the responsibilities and mandate given to KMC in Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

“He has nothing to do with politics and will perform duties as a professional civil servant,” he added. He expressed these views in a press conference held at the KMC head office on Wednesday.

He said, he would like to express his gratitude to all the stakeholders, federal and provincial government for the trust reposed in him for the betterment of the city.

The Administrator Karachi said that after taking charge of the post, it was necessary to meet the media representatives so there would be no lack of communication with the media. Hefty efforts would be made to fulfil the expectations of those who had entrusted him with this responsibility, he added.

He said collective efforts were needed to improve the city as it could not be done alone and asked for advices, cooperation and suggestions for the betterment of the city.

Shallwani said, he had to fulfil the responsibility given to him, the work that would be done in coming days be seen by the people, the mandate given to the administrator KMC in SLGA 2013, however, if any other responsibility was given, he would fulfil it to the best of his ability. He recalled that the cooperation of the media was very important in this regard, as the media had appreciated his good deeds as Commissioner Karachi, especially the organizing of PSL in Karachi and the decoration of the city and other arrangements were very much appreciated.

“Similarly, I strongly hope that the positive things happening in the city will be supported in the future as well,” he said.

Shallwani gets angry over journalists’ questions, leaves presser

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani got angry over the bitter questions of journalists and left without completing his press conference on Wednesday.

Iftikhar Shallwani – who had assumed charge as the administrator of Karachi on Tuesday – invited media persons to apprise them of his plan about the metropolis but lost his temper midway and left the presser.

Iftikhar Shallwani – before leaving – said, “I took charge yesterday and my duty is very tough. I am thankful for the trust shown in me by the higher officials and will try to perform the duties with the best of my abilities.”

“I have no relation with politics. Steps for betterment of Karachi will be taken. I will fulfil my duty as a professional civil servant and perform the tasks assigned to me.”