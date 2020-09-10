Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients lost their lives as the death toll raised to 2436 while 146 more cases were reported after 9292 tests were conducted reaching the tally to 131,115. This he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday from CM House. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against COVID-19, lifting the death toll to 1436 that constituted 1.9 percent death rate. He added that 168 patients recovered. The number of patients recovered so far had reached 126,603 that came to a 97 percent recovery rate, he added.

Sindh CM said that 9,292 samples were tested which detected 146 new cases that constituted two percent detection rate. So far 1082,367 samples had been tested which diagnosed 131,115 cases all over Sindh that came to 12 percent overall detection rate. According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, currently 2076 patients are under treatment, of them 1767 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 303 at different hospitals. The condition of 152 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted on ventilators, he said.