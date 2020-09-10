Share:

KARACHI - A speeding tanker runs over a motorcycle in Karachi on Wednesday, claiming the lives of three members of a family. According to police, the incident occurred at a traffic signal in Akhtar Colony area of the city when a moving tanker hit a motorcycle. “The driver of the responsible vehicle was able to run away from the incident site,” the police said as it took possession of the water tanker. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police found that the victims were brother and sisters and were resident of Water Board Colony in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. One of the victims was being identified as Sidratul Muntaha. This is not the first such incident of speeding tankers claiming the lives of innocent people in the city as a similar incident in August caused severe injuries to two people on National Highway. According to details, two people got injured when three tankers collided with each other at National Highway near Port Qasim. Meanwhile, tanker filled with 15,000 litres of oil overturns in Karachi. According to eye-witnesses, the collision took place due to overspeeding. The drivers of the vehicles fled after the incident, causing a massive traffic jam on the road. Getting the information traffic police reached the spot and carrying out the operation to remove the tankers from the road to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.