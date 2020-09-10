Share:

The US will call back some 2,200 soldiers from Iraq by the end of September, a top commander announced on Wednesday.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, told reporters that the number of US troops in Iraq will be brought down from about 5,200 to 3,000, according to the BBC.

He said the remaining soldiers will continue to cooperate with Iraqi security forces in efforts for “rooting out the final remnants” of the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Last month, US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to call back all American troops from Iraq, saying the withdrawal would take place as soon as possible.