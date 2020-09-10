Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Wednesday launched the web service of Pakistan Citizen Por­tal aimed at providing people more chance to register their com­plaints. Special Assis­tant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari inau­gurated the web ser­vice of Pakistan Citizen Portal on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to the Prime Minister Office, more than 80 million people would be able to register their com­plaints with the launch of the web portal. Previ­ously, the Pakistan Citi­zen Portal service was limited to 30.5 million people. Furthermore, the government has also decided to present Pakistan Citizen Por­tal App in next year’s World Government Summit (an annual event held in Dubai).