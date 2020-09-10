ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Wednesday launched the web service of Pakistan Citizen Portal aimed at providing people more chance to register their complaints. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari inaugurated the web service of Pakistan Citizen Portal on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to the Prime Minister Office, more than 80 million people would be able to register their complaints with the launch of the web portal. Previously, the Pakistan Citizen Portal service was limited to 30.5 million people. Furthermore, the government has also decided to present Pakistan Citizen Portal App in next year’s World Government Summit (an annual event held in Dubai).
