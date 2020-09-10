Share:

ISLAMABAD - She enjoyed a relaxing and fun day of leisure on the golf course with beau Kyle Kuzma due to his Lakers team having a day off. And Winnie Harlow ensured that in between holes she could flaunt her model prowess, as she posed for a photo shoot while out on the course with her boyfriend. The model, 26, showcased her washboard abs in a tiny white crop top and matching mini skirt, complete with a blue band around her svelte waist. The two-piece showcased Winnie’s stunning figure, while she ensured she looked the part and accessorized with a visor and golf glove. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant posed for several shots holding her golf club over her shoulder, as she competed with her NBA star beau. Winnie added a touch of glitz to her sports look with a silver chain necklace and a pair of studded earrings, while also wearing a tennis bracelet on her wrist.