Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Police booked a woman for making a prank call on Police Emergency number (15) on her son’s abduction under Amplifier Act. Police sources said on Wednesday that Sadia Bibi of Kacha Mahara area made a call and told that her son had been kidnapped by opponents. They said actually she wanted to reconcile with rival party who had got a case registered against her husband over abduction of a woman. She was booked for misleading the police by making a hoax call, they informed.