Curfew cripples life in Gilgit-Baltistan, security forces continued patrolling the streets, arrested 24 suspects, officials said on Wednesday.

Life and business activities have been paralysed as curfew in Gilgit-Baltistan entered ninth consecutive day on Wednesday. Citizens are facing extreme shortage of food, fuel and medicine in the violence-hit area.

During curfew relaxation hours, citizens were disappointed due to low stocks and fresh supplies were quite insufficient to meet the needs of the locals. Suspension of mobile phone services has also created difficulties. Meanwhile, educational institutions and business centers in several areas, also remained closed.