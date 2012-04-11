



Dr Mohammad Khalil Chishti, who remained in jail for the past 20 years in Ajmer, has finally been released on bail by Indian Supreme Court. Human rights activists worked hard for his release. The unfortunate doctor was implicated in a murder case some 20 years back and since then he had been in different jails seeking justice. It is hoped that other Pakistani stranded in Indian jails will also be released as a good gesture and Pakistan should act vice versa. This incident shows the flaws present in Justice System of sub-continent that have deprived a doctor of his 20 years of life. Things would have been quite different for him, if a speedy trial was carried out. The moments of joy and sorrow he missed cannot be retrieved. Congratulations to the Dr Chishti and his family.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

ISLAMABAD, April 10.