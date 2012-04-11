RAWALPINDI Residents of Mohallah Imam Bargah have protested lack of a public park in their area. In every area and sector of the city, public parks to provide healthy environment to the residents but we have been deprived of this facility, said Liaqat Hussain, a teacher. “We cannot find any place to have a walk as no parks has been built in this area,” said a group of housewives.

“Our children are going to indulge in immoral habits due to non-availability of any public park,” said a group of parents. “We the retired employees are living a frustrated life as no public park exists here to provide us opportunity to have a walk,” said Jan Mohammad, a pensioner. Residents demanded immediate construction of a public park in the area to provide healthy environment to them.