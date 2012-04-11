LAHORE – The 5th annual Pakistan Telecommunications Conference 2012, organized by SHAMROCK Conferences International and endorsed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, will be held on April 19, 2012 in Karachi.

Saleem H Madviwalla, Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment, will be the chief guest and Chairman PTA Dr Mohammad Yaseen will be deliver the keynote address.

The theme of the conference is “Riding the Wave of Technology & Consolidation”.

and will include strategic presentations in three distinctive sessions, Regulatory, Technology and Economic Challenges; ICT, Improving Access and Energy/Power Supply Issues and Maximizing on the Power of 3G for Economic Activity in Pakistan.

Chairpersons and speakers at the conference include Nadeem Elahi, Chairman P@SHA, Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Member Technical PTA, Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Sindh Board of Investment, Zouhair Khaliq, Member Board Warid Telecom and Wateen Telecom, Vaqar-ul-Islam, Vice President ME & Asia, Comptel UAE, Furqan H Qureshi, SEVP South of PTCL, Dr Tanveer ul Haq, CTO of WiTribe, Rehan Farooqui, Head of Managed Services of Multinet, Munib Khawaja, VP IT Business, Pakistan & Afghanistan of Schneider APC, and others.

A special panel discussion on “Technology-aided Communication Boon and its Impact on the Social Fabric of Society” will bring TeleCON 2012 to a close, and will include panellists such as former minister Barrister Shahida Jamil, Shireen Naqvi of the School of Leadership and Badar Khushnood of Google Pakistan. The annual forum aims at gathering prominent experts, regulators, government officials, investors, marketers, academia, media and delegates from all facets of the telecom and IT industry. The day long conference will include interactive discussions in which eminent speakers and practitioners will examine current milestones, issues and re-evaluate the current policies to resolve bottlenecks in this sector.