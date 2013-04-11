

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday hearing petitions of two senior anchors regarding the accountability of media, was surprised to know that gifts worth millions of rupees had been distributed among journalists by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from its secret fund in 2011-2012.

The court has questioned whether gifts of millions of rupees had been distributed among journalists on the basis of national security.

Submitting classified details regarding its secret fund, information ministry has told the SC that the government had allocated Rs 84.57 millions Special Publicity Fund in the 2011-2012. The federal government has also claimed privilege on its secret fund. A two-member bench, headed by Justice Jawwad S Khawaja, however, directed information ministry to furnish concise statement today (Thursday) regarding its stance, along with relevant legal provisions on the basis of that it had claimed privilege.

The court has questioned why the government was claiming confidentiality over the public money. Justice Jawwad expressing concern over the claiming of privilege by the Information Ministry on its secret fund said Rs 84.57 millions was collected from poor masses but the government was reluctant to give the details about the distribution of this money, despite knowing that Article 19-A had been inserted through 18th Amendment. He said that one of the objectives of these proceedings to know where the public money was being spent.

Meanwhile, Raja Amir Abbas, counsel for information ministry appearing before the bench contended that ministry used its secret fund for protection of national interests, therefore, they had hired columnists and writers outside the country regarding this matter. He said that that Special Publicity Fund had been approved by the parliament.

Regarding the question about reasoning to claim confidentiality of secret fund, the learned counsel requested that sometime should be given for justifying that why the government had claimed privilege in this regard.

On the other hand, Hamid Mir, a senior anchor has requested the bench to public the details of secret fund under Article 19-A of the Constitution. The court, however, told him that they would hear the stance of information ministry in this regard and later on, they would decide about making the report on secrete funds public.

Absar Alam has claimed that total secret fund of information ministry was Rs 870 million in 2011-2012. He also submitted the manifesto of PPP, in which it had promised that information ministry would be abolished after coming into power. He also submitted the details of the countries, wherein there was no Information Ministry.

The court adjourned the hearing till today (Thursday).