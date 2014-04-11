MULTAN

The New Multan Police have smashed a gang of newborns’ kidnappers and recovered a newborn, who was kidnapped a few days ago from a private hospital on the first night of his birth. Police said that three members of alleged gang namely Bano, Areeba and their one male accomplice kidnapped the baby in wee hours when her mother was asleep. Police launched a search operation for the recovery of the missing infant and traced the gang. The recovered kid was handed back to its parents while the kidnappers were being quizzed by a team of New Multan police.

Meanwhile, a woman is learnt to have sold out her 10-day old son against just Rs14,000 to get her criminal husband released, police said on Thursday. Sources said that the case came to police knowledge when the woman namely Noreen, a resident of Jahanian, reclaimed her baby but Eeman, the woman who bought the baby, refused to return the baby. Sources said that Eeman was a stage actress and one of her colleagues namely Kashish offered Rs50,000 to the mother of the kid for the baby on which she went back to Eeman and demanded her baby. However, Eeman refused to return the baby on which the mother contacted police. The actress told police that the mother sold the boy against Rs14,000 while Noreen claimed that she had handed the child to Eeman for just look after. Meanwhile, police retrieved the baby and returned it to her mother.