BAHAWALNAGAR- The role of media is of great significance for the development of society as pinpointing of wrongdoings and shortcomings by the media help the administration in plugging loopholes and address public grievances, declared DCO Syed Haider Iqbal during his visit to Bahawalnagar Press Club here on Friday.

The DCO promised that prompt action would be taken on the genuine issues ‘highlighted’ by media. While acknowledging the historical role of Bahawalnagar Press Club, he said that local journalist community had always endeavoured for the betterment of society and positive contribution under the auspices of the BPC for last 55 years were highly commendable.

He said that the district administration would welcome the media ‘fair coordination.’ Earlier, on arrival the BPC office bearers offered a warm welcome to DCO Haider Iqbal and Deputy Director Information Tariq Ismail. On the occasion BPC General Secretary Sohail Khan apprised the DCO of the problems confronted by the journalists.

Later, Sohail Khan presented demands of the BPC to the DCO. Haider Iqbal accepted demands of the journalists and assured them about the completion of civil works at the BPC at the earliest.

BPC Chairman Shahid Nazar also briefed the DCO about the history of the press club. BPC Senior vice president Rao Dilshad Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.