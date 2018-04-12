Share:

BUREWALA-The district administration has inaugurated the first floor of the THQ Hospital's building consisting of 32 beds for surgical patients.

It ordered the building department to hand over the first floor within 10 days to the hospital management. Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala was upgraded to 150 beds and its building was under construction. The government of the Punjab released funds but the under-construction building could not complete even after seven years. Lately due to induction of the hospital in the Punjab government plan, it was taken up by the Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP). Under the plan, THQ Hospital is being revamped by the Punjab government to improve the infrastructure and provide modern equipments in these trauma centres.

Meanwhile, due to construction work doctors and patients are facing great difficulties. The administration on the protest of civil society took notice and ordered the building department to hand over the new building's ground floor to the hospital administration. As a result, it inaugurated the new building which will increase the number of beds to 92 in the hospital, the deputy commissioner said.

Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Shakeel said that the hospital had started night shift in outdoor for general medical, dental and gynecology patients and dispensary will also made operation in the night. THQ Burewala is the second hospital in the province to start night shift with three doctors, the DC said. He also visited the newly revamped OPD and under-construction morgue. Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar, Chief Officer Health Dr Shoaib Gormani, Anjuman Tajraan President Jameel Bhatti, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Imran Bhatti, cardiologist Asif Ali, Dr Iqbal, ENT Specialist Khalid Mehmood and others were also present.