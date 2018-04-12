Share:

HAFIZABAD-Local citizens have demanded a probe into the poor state of affairs of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Trauma Centre and most of the rural health centres and basic health units particularly due to apathetic attitude of doctors.

Expressing their resentment over the indifference and carelessness of most of the doctors particularly junior doctors, several precious lives have been lost. In most of the cases, the doctors refer the patients to Allied Hospital Faisalabad or Lahore Hospital despite the fact that all sorts of medical facilities have been provided in the Trauma Centre and DHQ Hospital by the provincial government.

A few days ago, newly-born son of Hafiz Ahmad Jamal, the PSO to DPO Hafizabad, lost his life mainly due to unfriendly attitude of Dr Saira, incharge of the Nursery Ward. The personal staff officer took the baby to the nursery ward and requested the doctor to keep the baby in the incubator but she remained indifferent attitude as a result of which the child breathed his lost. The PSO expressed his concern and resentment and said that the doctor was responsible for the death of the baby and demanded action against her.

Similarly, Ali Hassnain, a teen-ager of Chak Chatha who was injured in a road mishap was shifted to the Trauma Centre by his brother Ali Hassan but the doctor failed to provide necessary treatment and told him that he was out of danger hence discharged him but he died soon after reaching home.

Due to indifferent attitude of the doctors in the Trauma Centre, quarrels between the doctors and lawyers has also been reported a few weeks ago but the authorities failed to take any action against the doctors.

It is also learnt that most of the doctors often remain busy in talks and depute staff including sweepers to treat the patients.

The citizens have called upon the Minister of National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar and DC Saleha Saeed to force the doctors to change their unfriendly tendency and offer the best possible attention and treatment the patients and take stern action against the shirkers.