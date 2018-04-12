Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s ace tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and longest serving number 1 player Aqeel Khan blamed lack of planning main reason behind Pakistan’s loss in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I tie against Uzbekistan played at Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.

While talking to The Nation Aisam said instead of trying to play against Istomin, he should have focused on doubles and that would have brightened Pakistan’s chances. “We entered the tie without any proper planning as instead of focusing on Denis Istomin, we should have targeted their number 2 and other players. It would have made our task much easier.”

He said Pakistan should have given chances to junior players in the first singles and the defeat would have meant nothing as far as overall chances in the tie were concerned. “We had highly bright chances of upsetting Uzbek’s. I was not feeling well for one week and then I played a marathon match against Istomin, which resulted in injury to my thump and it was impossible for me to even hold the racket and then we had to play the doubles. Uzbek’s entered the doubles with changed planning. Istomin was fully fresh and his inclusion made the difference. We both were tired and still nursing injuries as all know Aqeel was going through physiotherapy for the last month while highly dubious calls also didn’t favour our cause. I feel, the federation must ensure properly trained linesmen, which would give fair chances to both teams. The way, I had to suffer in the singles match where I was serving for the set three times linesmen gave highly suspicious calls and the replays clearly validate my point. If the linesmen properly trained and not sleeping, I could have won the first set and that could have made huge difference.”

He said obviously they had learnt a great lesson from the tie and both he and Aqeel are 38 and federation is still completely relying on him and Aqeel, which is wrong and the federation must find fresh players at least for singles.

He said they can’t carry such huge burden anymore and it was too much to ask that after playing long singles they have to play doubles and then reverse singles. “Aqeel was also extremely tired and if we had depth and cover, we could have done much better. I feel, from next time around, we must focus on the doubles and should not try to invite trouble for both of us and the federation must find fresh talent as without proper grooming and detecting fresh talent, we didn’t stand chances of doing well against top tennis playing nations.”

While sharing his views Aqeel termed the only difference between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was Denis Istomin. “He made the difference while number of dubious calls also didn’t help our cause. Aisam and I got too much tired and it was too demanding in such a heat to play doubles after playing singles a day earlier and after doubles without any play reverse singles. I tried my level best but heat, age and conditions were simply against us. We committed too many mistakes. It was totally wrong decision to let Aisam play against Istomin as the entire momentum of the tie shifted in Uzbekistan’s favour.”

He also echoed Aisam’s concern and said the time had reached that they both should focus on doubles and as everybody is fully aware of the fact that Aisam had since long stopped playing in the singles matches but just for the sake of the country he was taking extra pain and pressure.

“One must understand, playing against top player and not even 70 percent fit and then putting everything on line, it definitely had side effects as well. Had Aisam was fresh and only played in the doubles, we could have beaten any given doubles pair as we know each other’s game quite well. But a day earlier, the injury and long match had taken its toll on Aisam and after that writing was very much on the wall. No matter, we played really well but some highly close calls let us down. It was our dream to sign off in style. Anyhow we will live for another day and try to bring Pakistan back in World Group next time around,” Aqeel concluded.