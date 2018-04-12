Share:

SIALKOT-The PML-N and the PTI are all set for holding their respective workers' convention and public meetings here on 13th.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif's social media workers convention will be held at Sialkot city's congested Allama Iqbal Chowk by PML-N while the PTI has also completed necessary arrangements for holding PTI Chairman Imran Khan's two public and workers' gatherings at Daska and Sambrial here on the same day and same time.

PML-N and PTI are utilising all available resources to bring their workers in maximum number to the public meetings from Sialkot, Daska and Sambrial tehsils of the district.

The PML-N has announced its media workers' convention while the PTI will hold a public meeting to be addressed by its chief Imran Khan here on 13th.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the social media workers convention in Daska. The local leaders of both PML-N and PTI are making efforts to make their power shows successful in Sialkot. The PML-N has displayed giant banners, flexes and hoardings on all the main inter-city roads, chowks and important public places in Sialkot city besides announcing to accord warm welcome to Mariyam Nawaz upon her arrival.

PTI Sialkot leader Arif Ahmed Khawaja told the newsmen that PTI was also making the same practice by displaying the giant welcoming banners and hoardings to accord warm welcome to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that the public meetings at Daska and Sambrial will change the prevailing political scenario of Sialkot district ahead of the 2018 general elections. The district administration seems to be in trouble to secure these event scheduled to be held at the same time on the same day.

The workers from both sides are highly charged and very enthusiastic.

PML-N leaders Idrees Ahmed Bajwa, president of PML-N Sialkot District, Shujaat Ali Pasha, Nusrat Jamshaid Malik, Muhammad Farooq Ghuman and others are holding important meetings to review the arrangements being made for Mariyam Nawaz Sharif's address.

Likewise, PTI leaders Arif Ahmed Khawaja, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Muhammad Aslam Ghuman and Shoaib Sadiqui are also very active for holding public meetings to be addressed by Imran Khan.

Women to get sewing machines

The Sialkot District Council will distribute 1,000 sewing machines to local women enabling them to earn a living for their families.

Sialkot District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich distributed sewing machines to the deserving women during a ceremony held at Sambrial. She told the participants that Sialkot District Council has allocated special funds of Rs10 million for the financial help of the deserving women in the district.

Later, she told the newsmen that the District Council will spend Rs10 million for providing sewing machines, monthly ration for their houses besides giving them the training of advanced skills. She said that the District Council will encourage the deserving poor women and the widows at every level by providing them necessary financial aid, enabling them to be self reliant economically by feeding their families as well.