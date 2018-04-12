Share:

KARACHI - Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested an alleged serial rapist during a raid conducted in District Malir.

The police disclosed the arrest of the alleged serial rapist during a press conference held by Zone East police chief DIG Zulfiqar Larik at his office. District Malir SSP Adeel Chandio and Malir Investigations SP Abid Qaimkhani were also accompanied by him.

Police officials said that the accused have been involved in at least five rape cases. “The DNA reports have also confirmed his (rapist) involvement in the five cases of rapes with the minor girls,” claimed DIG Larik. “We are also waiting for the DNA reports of at least 20 more cases of rape and we suspected that the same rapist could have been involved in these remaining cases too.”

Police officials said that a special police team headed by Malir Investigations SP Abid Qaimkhani was formed following the frequent complaints about sexually assaulting minor girls in parts of District Malir in the last few years.

“The decision about forming a special team to probe minor girls’ rape cases was taken following the frequent complaints by the parents or the families,” DIG Larik explained. The five cases which have so far been probed were registered in different police stations of District Malir including Quaidabad, Shah Latif and Sukkan between 2015 to 2018 and the girls who were subjected to rape were aged between seven to nine years, who used to subjected to minor girls rape only on Friday and he also used to select the locations for that purpose and was involved in such cases from the last five years.

SP Abid Qaimkhani said that the investigation team conducted victims’ DNA tests from the Department of Forensic and Technical Science Laboratory Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science, Jamshoro. “The DNA test reports confirmed that a same rapist is involved in all the five cases,” SP Qaimkhani explained. “We initiated our further investigations following the DNA test reports. Then we obtained CCTV footages, Nadra record, geo-fencing as well as assistance from the victims’ and their parents to probe the cases.”

The police also made the sketch of the culprit to help the investigators in tracing and arresting the accused, said Abid Qaimkhani, added that the police then took the DNA samples of the suspected people and sent them to the same laboratory for verifying the cases.

The officer said that during this, the police with the help of the informer also received information about the suspect, namely Amjad Ali and arrested him during a raid in Malir. The police then took his DNA sample and sent it to the laboratory which confirmed that the accused was involved in the series of rape. Police officials said that the accused belonged to Punjab and used to work at a private garments factory from the last five years.

Police officials also claim to have recovered at least five cell phones, ten SIM cards of different cellular companies from his possession. The police during investigations also revealed that the accused has two bank accounts as well as the accused has also an ATM and credit cards.

Police officials said that the forensic test of the cell phones recovered from the suspect’s possession was also being conducted about to get any possible illicit video clips. Police officials said that the police was busy compiling a data of such cases in District East and Malir. They said that the arrested suspect has also his connections with the street criminals and he was also being questioned about his links with the criminals.

IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja also announced Rs500,000 reward money for the police team arrested the accused while further investigation was underway.

31 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Rangers claimed to have arrested seven accused persons in raids conducted in New Town, Nazimabad and Baldia Town areas. The accused persons arrested were including Ghulam Mohiudin wanted in kidnapping for ransom cases while two including Kashif and Amir were arrested involved in various cases of street crimes. Ranger also arrested four more accused persons including Jumman, Abdul Ghani, Zain and Shoaib wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and drug paddling. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 24 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possessions.