TIMERGARA - After complete restoration of peace in the area, Pakistan army on Tuesday handed over security responsibilities to civil administration in Upper and Lower Dir districts. To this effect, a function was held at the Dir Scouts fort Balambat here. General Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand Division Major General Ali Amir Awan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheer ul Islam Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Commandant Dir Task Force (DTF) Col Amir Shehzad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Muzaffar Said, MNAs Sahibzada Tariqullah, Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Sarmad Saleem Akram, Assistant Commissioners Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Shah Jamil Khan, VC Malakand University Prof. Dr Gul Zaman and a large number of area notables, political figures and local government representatives were present on the occasion.

GOC Malakand Major General Ali Amir Awan handed over the memorandum of security responsibilities to Commissioner Malakand Zaheer ul Islam Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Ali Amir Awan said that Pak army handed over security responsibilities back to civil administration after complete restoration of peace in the area with the full support of the residents of Dir. “Without any exaggeration let me say the passion and patriotism of the people of Dir was matchless and a role model for the people of the rest of the country”, he said adding the residents of Dir extended full cooperation in elimination of militancy and stood side by side with Pak army in hours of need.

“I am really inspired the way the people of Dir celebrate independence day, 6the September, 23rd March and other national days”, the GOC added. “Military check posts would be removed gradually first from the city areas and then from other areas and police would take up security related responsibilities,” he said adding police force was fully capable of providing security to citizen. However, he said that Pak army would always be there for the help of police force whenever required.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheer ul Islam said it was a redefining moment that Pak army was going to hand over security responsibilities back to civil administration after rendering numerous sacrifices for restoration of peace in the area.

“I pay tribute to the people of Dir who rejected all those philosophies in the name of Islam leading towards darkness and they sacrificed their near and dear ones and left their homes for the great cause of this country”, he said.

Zaheer called upon the residents of Dir not to pay any heed towards new assertions. He said the civil administration stood side by side with Pak army which rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace all over the country. He said that there were some unseen foreign forces which wanted to destabilise Pakistan and to establish their own hegemony here but Pak army foiled all these nefarious designs of the enemies of the motherland”, he added.

ENROLMENT WALK HELD IN DIR

An enrolment walk was held here on Tuesday with an aim to convince parents to admit their children in government schools.

District Education Officer Abdulhaq, SDEO Shafiullah, students of various schools and parents took part in the walk. The participants started walk from the education office and reached district council hall where they set off a programme.

The DEO while addressing the participants said that the walk was aimed at convincing the people to make the enrolment campaign successful. He asked the teachers and parents to try their best to admit the out-of-school children in government schools. He lauded the teachers’ efforts in the improvement of education ratio in the district.