LAHORE - The Punjab Forest Department organized a one-day workshop on ‘Revamping of Forest Department’ with the aim of mainstreaming its development for growth and prosperity of the province.

The chief guest on the occasion was Yawar Zaman, Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries. Mian Waheeduddin, Secretary for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries; Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan; deputy secretaries; chief conservators, conservators, district forest officers and retired officers of the department participated in the workshop.

The responsibilities of Punjab Forest Department include sustainable management of natural forests, increasing and subsequently improving the forest cover, protecting the land and allocated water resources, improvement in rangelands and provision of sustainable source of wood to meet national wood requirements, conservation of wildlife and improvement in fisheries production.

According to Yawar Zaman, “In order to address the environmental problems of the 21st century and progress in the sectors of forestry, wildlife and fisheries, there is a need to run a robust programme, for which we have to adapt. This workshop will play an important role in this regard, especially with regard to its administrative structure, the upcoming provincial forest policy, ways to achieving maximum results and mobilizing media for raising forestry awareness among masses.”

According to Mian Waheeduddin, “Pakistan is ranked in top ten countries vulnerable to climate change . The world is a global village now and social media and other mass mediums have helped to raise awareness among the citizens to a greater extent. In developed countries, countless interventions have been made in the forestry sector that helped promoting the conservation of flora and fauna. In the field of forestry, wildlife and fisheries, there is a need to make changes in it administratively, technically and at the policy level, so that these can progress with changes over time.”

He further said, “The department has initiated technology based management and established a latest GIS lab which will further empower its Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries wings and also ensure robust monitoring and evaluation.”

A group discussion also took place in which the participants were divided into 11 different groups to discuss various dimensions of forestry and later the participants presented their perspectives, which was followed by questions and answers.