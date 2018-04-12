Share:

LAHORE - The three-day Azadi Theatre Festival kicked off with Ajoka Theatre’s play ChaakChakkar at Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday. People from all walks of life attended the show and appreciated performance of the artistes. ChaakChakkar is an Urdu adaptation of Brecht’s celebrated play, “The Caucasian Chalk Circle”. Originally premiered in 1948, the play is a great example of Brecht’s ‘Epic Theatre’. It is a parable about a maid servant of the rich ruler who takes care of the royal baby, abandoned by his mother while running away after being overthrown. The story was based on a Chinese legend and placed in the Soviet Union around the end of the World War II. Brecht uses the legend to present the question of social ownership and the greed and selfishness of the capitalist society. In Shahid Nadeem’s Urdu adaptation, the story is placed in the period of political upheavals during the fall of the Mughal Empire in India. The central character is Rano, the maid, who rescues Subedar Akharzai’s baby boy and looks after him despite her poverty and the adverse security situation, even sacrificing the love of her fiancé.

When the tide turns, the wife of the Subedar returns to reclaim the child, who happens to be the inheritor of a huge fortune. The case is presented before a rogue-turned- maverick judge.

The tumultuous political situation and the “suo motu” arbitrary justice of Judge Ajab Khan makes the play meaningful for contemporary Pakistan while the period costumes and captivating songs in the Brechtian tradition, make the play entertaining and enjoyable.

The play was first performed by Ajoka in 1985 at the Goethe Institute, Lahore during the time of General Zia ul Haq’s oppressive Martial Law, in the aftermath of Z.A. Bhutto’s overthrow and assassination. Since then there have been many upheavals in the unending game of thrones. The case of who is the legitimate heir of the Empire remains to be decided. The meek, who were to inherit the Earth, are not even contestants in the game.