KAMALIA-Citizens enraged over shifting of a recently established modern x-ray laboratory from Kamalia City Hospital to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

According to a report, a modern x-ray lab was established at Kamalia City Hospital last month. It was inaugurated by MPA Nazia Raheel. The lab was shifted to Kamalia THQ Hospital by the local administration and health department. It angered local population.

During a social poll, people opined that the facility provided at the City Hospital should be kept in the same hospital so that the locals could benefit from it.

They demanded the authorities concerned relocate the x-ray lab at previous place. They urged the authorities to establish a separate lab the THQ Hospital.

Official sources stated that the number of patients visiting the THQ Hospital was higher than the City Hospital. Therefore, the lab had been moved from City Hospital to the THQ Hospital so that more and more people could benefit from it.

Girl raped at knifepoint; suspect held



KASUR-Kasur Saddr police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old teenage girl at knifepoint at Bahmni Wala village here the other day.

According to the police, the girl was at home when suspect Javed Maseeh, resident of the same village entered the house and raped her at knifepoint. The police registered a case on a complaint submitted by father of the girl. Her medical report confirmed rape at which the police arrested the accused and put him behind bars. Further investigation was underway.