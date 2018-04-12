Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the core agenda of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is national development and prosperity.

“I am grateful to all colleagues who extended their support for progress and prosperity of the country,” he said. He said there was no example of record development projects initiated during the last five years by the PML-N government and added that he believed in composite development of every district and city of the province. He said that even opponents admitted utility of infrastructure development and innovative schemes initiated in Punjab. He said that elements obstructing national development were not loyal to the nation. “We have worked round the clock for public welfare and focal point of our politics is development and prosperity of the masses,” he said.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the assembly belonging to different districts here yesterday. Those who called on the chief minister were Member of National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Jutt, former MNA Mudassar Qayyum Nahra and Gujranwala District Council Chairman Mazhar Qayyum Nahra.

Earlier, Shehbaz took notice of burning of a girl after rape in Chichawatni and ordered arrest of the criminals involved in this tragic incident.

The chief minister has sought a report from the Punjab Police inspector general and ordered investigation into the incident.

He said that criminals would be arrested soon and the affected family would be dispensed justice at every cost. The chief minister also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.