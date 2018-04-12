Share:

Telenor Pakistan hosts Sustainability Conference

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan, country’s foremost telecom and digital services provider, hosted a Sustainability Conference to revisit the progress of and pledge commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goal no. 10 ‘Reduced Inequalities’, at its campus 345. The event focused on Telenor’s sustainability efforts, its vision of empowering societies and sharing insights to accelerate progress on United Nations SDGs.

The conference featured key notes and a panel discussion by industry experts focused on challenges related to inequality, and how the public and private sectors can work together to enable our people and achieve socioeconomic growth. The event brought together Anusha Rahman, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom, Wenche Agerup, EVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Telenor Group, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, Ignacio Artaza, Country Director UNDP Pakistan, Cristian Munduate, Deputy Country Representative UNICEF Pakistan, and senior representatives from Planning Commission SDGs Support Unit, NUST, Plan International, and Telenor Pakistan employees.

“Supporting Sustainable Development Goals across our global markets is a core theme for Telenor”, said Wenche Agerup, EVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Telenor Group while speaking at the conference. “Sustainability at Telenor is how we do business and Telenor Group, with its vision of Empowering Societies, has fully integrated UN SDGs to create real value for the regions it serves. Mobile industry can have significant impact in achieving the SDGs. Through responsible business conduct we want to connect the many to the internet, not the few. We recognise our role in delivering on the UN Global Goals, particularly #10 - ‘Reduced Inequalities’. This is part of our business strategy with sustainability at its core.”

Young entrepreneurs benefit from eFounders

Fellowship programme

GENEVA/HANGZHOU (PR): The first class of Asian entrepreneurs graduated from the eFounders Fellowship at a ceremony in Hangzhou, China. The program, a joint initiative by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Alibaba Business School, aims to enable young entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential and to bridge the digital divide.

With the conclusion of the second eFounders programme, Alibaba is now another step closer to fulfilling the commitment made by Jack Ma, founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group, in his capacity as the UNCTAD Special Adviser for Young Entrepreneurs and Small Business. Over the next five years, Alibaba and UNCTAD will help empower 1,000 entrepreneurs in developing countries to use digital transformation for more inclusive and sustainable economic development.

“The energetic spirit and creativity of these young entrepreneurs and the altruistic approach they demonstrate in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals is encouraging,” Arlette Verploegh, UNCTAD’s coordinator for the eFounders Initiative, said.

“Their stories are truly inspirational and provide real-life examples that the young generation can use new technologies to generate economic opportunities for the benefit of their communities,” Ms. Verploegh added. Out of 37 Asian entrepreneurs who graduated from the program, 5 were from Pakistan.

London Business School students visit PMIC

ISLAMABAD (PR): A group of 20 students from the London Business School visited Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) office in Islamabad recently. The group is currently visiting Pakistan on a trek, the fourth of a series of treks to Pakistan by students of three of the world’s top universities. The trek has been organised by Sobia Maqbool, Head of Research PMIC, and an alumnus of Harvard University, and Adnan Afaq, MD Pakistan Credit Rating Agency.

During their visit to PMIC, the students engaged in interactive discussion with the CEO PMIC Yasir Ashfaq on the state of financial inclusion in Pakistan, dynamics of the microfinance sector, and PMIC’s role and significance in the microfinance sector of Pakistan. Also present during the visit were Joanna Reid – Head of DFID Pakistan, Qazi Azmat Isa – CEO Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Ali Sarfraz – CEO Karandaaz Pakistan, and Waqas-ul-Hassan – Senior Private & Financial Sector Adviser DFID, who elaborated roles of their institutions in the development of Pakistan.

The visit concluded with a questions & answers session. London Business School (LBS) students showed keen interest in the microfinance sector in general, and the role of PMIC in particular, and how it was playing a key role in financial inclusion in Pakistan. The students also reflected on how the visit has helped them in gaining a better understanding of the country’s rich and diverse culture. They also acknowledged the warmth & hospitality of Pakistani people from every walk of life.

For the trek, these London Business School students were selected through a very competitive process from a large pool of applicants excited to learn more about Pakistan. They had a very interesting and intense itinerary packed with some 30+ events designed to help them meet people and form friendships while also engaging with policymakers, politicians, etc.

JS Bank team visits Karachi Press Club

KARACHI (PR): The JS Bank marketing team visited Karachi Press Club (KPC) the other day to meet with the governing body and exchange views on the media’s role in today’s rapidly changing corporate environment.

The leadership of the club’s governing body including its president Ahmed Malik and vice-president Minhaj Ur Rab was present at the occasion while the JS Bank team was led by Imran Shaikh, Head of Marketing. The event was well-attended by members of the governing body as well as media organizations.

The JS Bank team was warmly welcomed by the media fraternity to the historic KPC premises. The two sides exchanged views on the continually growing importance of the media within the country. The journalists were extremely appreciative of the activity and commended JS Bank’s efforts to promote engagement between corporate professionals and the media. The JS Bank team appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the press club to promote business opportunities within Pakistan as well as to globally promote the image of the country.

This visit was the latest in a long-running series of media engagement activities undertaken by JS Bank over the course of the past few years to help strengthen its relationships with communication outlets nationwide.