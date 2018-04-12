Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The Counter-Terrorism Department Tuesday claimed to have thwarted an imminent terrorism plan and arrested three terrorists.

The CTD sources informed the terrorists belong to band Emarat-e-Islami Afghanistan while explosives, detonators and ball-bearings were recovered from them.

According to the CTD, acting on a tip-off, the lawmen carried out a raid at Mauza Houtwala near Southern Bypass and arrested three terrorists. The officials said the terrorists, belong to outlawed Emarat-e-Islami Afghanistan/TGI, were planning attack on sensitive installations in Bahawalpur. Later, the terrorists were identified as Abu Ameer, Muhammad Mudassar and Muhammad Taqi.

The CTD recovered 2kg explosives, two meter safety fuses, non-electric detonators, and ball bearings. The terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location further investigation.