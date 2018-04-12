Share:

Los Angeles:- (GN) Diego Boneta is taking up one of the key roles in the new upcoming ‘Terminator’ sequel. The ‘Terminator’ franchise is one of the most beloved and celebrated sci-fi franchises of all time, and with creator James Cameron now working on the latest instalment in the film series, excitement is at an all-time high. Collaborating with Tim Miller on the piece, the movie will bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, as well as introducing a bunch of new characters.