Share:

SADIQABAD-Drug-pushers are witnessed selling drugs like candy and sweets in Awami Colony with the alleged backing of local police.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, a notorious drug-peddler namely Gamini Mai headed a drug-peddling racket in the area with the alleged connivance of City police.

The correspondent interviewed several residents of the area who told him that narcotics like marijuana, hashish and heroin were overtly sold in the area, adding that many people had died of drug-addiction.

They told the reporter about a recent incident which, they said, stood testimony to the fact that police were patronising the local drug-peddling mafia. They said that one Syed Arif raised voice against the illegal activities of Gamini Mai upon which her men abducted him, held him hostage in a room where they subjected him to severe physical torture for several days. Afterwards, Sub Inspector City police Aslam had allegedly detained him, tortured him and broke his cell phone containing evidence against Gamini Mai.

"Since I have complained to Anti-Corruption Establishment police high-ups, the local police and drug-peddlers have been hurling life threats at me," Syed Arif told The Nation.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the police high-ups provide him safety and order the authorities concerned to take action against the drug-peddlers destroying lives of youths.

HELP SOUGHT AGAINST LAND MAFIA

A labourer accused a few influential people of making attempts to allegedly get him evicted from his house at Chak 220 P/K.

Arshad, resident of Chak 220 P/K alleged that suspects including Sadiq Ali, Asif Ali, Kashif Ali, Rashid Ali and Zahid Ali had built a house illegally over four-kanal piece of state land. "Now they intend to grab my house and have been threatening me with dire consequences in case if I don't vacate it," he stated. He sought protection from the government and police high-ups against Sadiq Ali and his accomplices.