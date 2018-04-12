Share:

Los Angeles-Emily Ratajkowski was awarded the title of Model of The Year by the publication at its fourth annual award ceremony in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old supermodel was presented with the prize at the star-studded ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, and she used the opportunity to comment on how the industry’s standards of beauty are changing.

Speaking from the stage after receiving her gong - which was presented to her by industry creative Trey Laird - she said: ‘’Beauty as defined by the fashion industry is no longer just one ideal, it’s a multitude of shapes and colours and sizes. And, most amazingly, beauty is now about what makes you different and about what you stand for.’’

The brunette beauty felt honoured to be given the title after working for her career since a young age.

Speaking to InStyle after the ceremony, she said: ‘’I mean it’s really crazy, I think I started modelling when I was 14 so to be here 10 years later is pretty amazing and I have so much respect for The Daily Front Row so it means a lot.’’

Emily accepted the title from the publication in a springtime yellow long-sleeved Jacquemus dress, completed with simple David Webb jewellery and was supported by famous faces such as Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Chrissy Teigen - who showed off her expanding baby bump in a skin-tight white dress - and Paris Hilton who was later pictured chatting to her ‘The Simple Life’ co-star and close friend Nicole Richie at the awards, amid reports the pair could be rekindling the show.

Other winners from the evening included head of Moschino, Jeremy Scott, who was crowned Creative Of The Year - presented by Paris Jackson - who rocked a khaki green ensemble with pastel pink highlights in her hair.