KARACHI - The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Tuesday arrested at least five Indian fishermen and seized their boat. The Indian fishermen were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistan’s waters.

The Indian fishermen were arrested for violating Pakistan’s costal boundaries, according to the PMSA spokesperson, added that the arrested fishermen were warned of Pakistan’s coastal boundaries, however, they were arrested after they continue fishing in the Pakistani territorial waters despite warning. Apart from Indian fishermen, one boat was also seized. The arrested fishermen were handed over to Docks police for legal proceedings and investigation.