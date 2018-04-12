Share:

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France agreed with Saudi Arabia on the need to curb Iranian “expansionism” in the Middle East, while also announcing a conference to boost humanitarian support for Yemen, where Riyadh is waging a bombing campaign.

Speaking alongside Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a press conference as the de facto Saudi leader wrapped up a three-day official visit, Macron called for “greater efforts to limit Iran’s ballistic activity and regional expansionism”. “This strategic vision means reducing all the projects of expansionist political Islam which could feed other forms of terrorism and destabilise the region,” Macron said of Riyadh’s regional rival.

On Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has led an international military coalition since 2015 and waged a blockade that has sparked widespread condemnation, Macron stressed the need for “respect for international humanitarian law”. “We will continue to be extremely vigilant on this point,” he said, while adding: “It is obvious that we will not tolerate any ballistic activity that threatens Saudi Arabia.”

After a trip which has seen France and Saudi sign up for major cultural exchanges as well as discussions of war in the Middle East, companies from both countries signed draft deals worth a total $18 billion (14.5 billion euros). The memoranda of understanding cover sectors including petrochemicals, water treatment, tourism, health, agricultural and cultural activities, the French-Saudi business forum said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia wants to cut off Qatar from mainland

Saudi Arabia has plans to dig a canal the length of its border with Gulf rival Qatar, to turn the peninsula into an island and further isolate it, Saudi media have said.

“The project is to be funded entirely by Saudi and Emirati private sector investment - under full Saudi authority,” Sabq Online Newspaper reported on Monday.

The planned “Salwa Canal” is to be dug by Egyptian companies, benefiting from the “Egyptian experience” in widening the Suez Canal, it said.

The blueprint - its details leaked in successive days in the Saudi press - has yet to elicit an official denial from Riyadh. It is the latest twist in the 10-month Gulf crisis, which has pitted Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain against Qatar.

Last June, Riyadh and its allies broke off relations with Doha, accusing it of fostering close links with Tehran and supporting Islamist extremists - a charge Qatar denies.

The boycott includes the closure of the small Gulf state’s only land border with Saudi Arabia.

“The canal project would appear to be an attempt to further tighten the blockade on Qatar and attempt to take trade away from the emirate,” The New Arab, a Qatari-owned publication, said Sunday.

Sabq said the blueprint - which it noted would be a boon for tourism, adding 60 kilometres (37 miles) to the Saudi coastline - was awaiting a “green light” from authorities. The canal would measure 15-20 metres (50-65 feet) deep and 200 metres (over 200 yards) wide, allowing for the passage of merchant ships, it said.

Saudi Al-Riyadh newspaper went further, claiming the project includes plans for a dump which would be filled with waste from nuclear reactors which the kingdom and the UAE plan on building.

Trump welcomes Qatari Emir

US President Donald Trump welcomed the Emir of Qatar to the White House Tuesday, barely one year after alleging his government funded terrorism at a “high level.” Drawing a line under a spat that called into question the future of a key US air base in the Gulf State, Trump hosted Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office.

“He’s a friend of mine” Trump said effusively. “He’s a great gentleman.”

A year ago the picture was very different. Trump had followed the lead of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in taking a hard line against Qatar, saying the country needed to scale back ties with Iran and stop funding extremism.

Qatar’s neighbors had also been infuriated by its willingness to host dissidents from across the Gulf and to allow broadcasts critical of them by Doha-based Al Jazeera.

Trump had initially supported an economic blockade on Qatar, but aides - mindful of the pivotal role that the Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha plays in US Middle East operations - have since convinced him to take a more moderate approach.

The Emir said Trump “has been very helpful in supporting us during this blockade,” and thanked the American people for being “very supportive.”

“We do not and we will not tolerate people who fund terrorism. We are cooperating with the United States of America to stop funding of terrorism around the region.”

Trump praised Qatar’s military purchases, saying they buy “a lot of equipment from us, a lot of military airplanes, missiles.”