ISLAMABAD - The federal government has ruled out the possibility of raising loans from the international capital market by issuing bonds within ongoing fiscal year after announcing an amnesty scheme that may generate few billion of dollars.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail has dismissed the possibility of raising loans from the international capital market by issuing bonds due to high interest rate. Another official informed that there would be no need for the government to launch the bond in international market after announcement of amnesty scheme. “It will be major success for the government if the scheme helps in generating $4 to $5 billion within next two and a half months,” he added.

The federal government is in need of dollars to build its foreign exchange reserves that are tumbling due to the repayment on previous loans and widening current account deficit of the country. The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have come down to $11.6 billion. Meanwhile, the government would have to repay $2.5 billion to the previous loans within ongoing financial year.

The current account deficit is expected to widen to $15.7 billion (4.8 percent of GDP) this year. The country’s current account deficit widened by 50% to stand at $10.83 billion during eight months (July to February) of the current fiscal year, compared with $7.22 billion in the same period of previous year.

Earlier, the government in November last year had successfully executed $1.0 billion five years Sukuk and $1.5 billion ten years Eurobond transactions at profit rates of 5.625 percent and 6.875 percent respectively. The order book for Pakistan's sovereign papers was over $8 billion. However, the government decided to pick up only $2.5 billion in order to ensure low final yields on the Sukuks and Eurobonds.

However, the government is now depending on the tax amnesty scheme. President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday promulgated ordinances to implement the Economic Reforms Package (ERP) envisaging “one-time” amnesty scheme to whiten undeclared assets at home and abroad and issuance of dollar-denominated bonds. The government has introduced a tax amnesty scheme through which people with assets within the country will be able to bring them within the tax net by simply paying a five per cent penalty. All undeclared incomes earned before June 30, 2017 on all local assets (gold, bonds, property etc) can be regularised on a payment of 5 percent. Prime Minister announced that people could bring their undeclared foreign money in the country by paying a 2 percent penalty. Foreign exchange repatriation will have 2 options; bonds for 5 years at the rate of 3 percent per annum (6 month payment), all encashment in Pak rupee @ prevailing interbank dollar rate and local holders of forex can also buy this bond. Other option is dollar account holders in Pakistan who have purchased dollars through undeclared money can also regularise on 2 percent payment. There would be 3 percent tax on the declaration of foreign fixed assets. Foreign liquid assets including Cash/Securities/Bonds etc. held abroad and in local dollar accounts may be declared at 5% payment.