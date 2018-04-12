Share:

LAHORE - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has released a resolution after the Asma Jahangir Convention on April 7-8.

According to the resolution, human rights and social activists will continue their struggle until human values of democracy, federalism and equal citizenship are implemented across Pakistan.

Under Article 3 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the state is bound to eliminate all forms of exploitation and provide all citizens with decent employment. “We will continue to take all possible legal and social measures to ensure that this Article is enforced. We will strive to realize the aims of the human rights movement, including the protection of people’s social, economic and cultural rights.

“We believe that all human rights movements—be they engaged in the rights of women, labour or religious minorities—need to be deeply integrated and closely aligned with one another. Their collective efforts are a prerequisite to realizing the specific goals of each movement. We will continue to work in the spirit of harmony and cooperation and will reinforce mutual partnerships to achieve our objectives.

“We denounce all declared and undeclared sanctions on freedom of expression. We will continue to exercise our individual and collective rights without any compromise.

We have expressed our concern over the enforced disappearances of political and social activists and other rights-conscious citizens and will continue our struggle until these inhumane, illegal disappearances cease.

A mechanism to ensure respect for human rights must be established in all areas, including FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan, where the writ of the state is weak.

The struggle to have amended all clauses of the Constitution of Pakistan that are biased in favor of any specific gender or faith, will continue. All citizens of Pakistan are, and shall remain, equal, irrespective of their color, gender or religion.”