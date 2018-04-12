Share:

islamabad-Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani has fixed the time-line for issuance of certain general public related documents and registration certificates related to the offices of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration.

Chief Commissioner, Islamabad said that the purpose of this effective public delivery system is to provide timely public service to people visiting the offices of ICT Administration and saving the people from un-necessary delays in offices.

While chairing an important meeting of ICT Administration, he directed the officials to comply with the time-line fixed for issuance of certain certificates to the general public in letter and spirit so that people can feel a visible change in disposal of official matters.

He directed the citizen facilitation centre that international driving license, from now on, be issued on the same day. Similarly domicile for locals, belonging to District Islamabad will be issued on the same day as well and those whose domicile belongs to other districts, their domicile will be issued within a week.

It was also decided that the renewal of arms licenses issued from ICTA will be renewed within a week and renewal of arms licenses, issued from Ministry of Interior will be renewed within 2 weeks.

The meeting also decided that motor registration process and issuance of number plates would be done on the same day and registration of vehicles would be completed and issued within a month. Chief Commissioner ICT directed that `Fard’ be issued in a week and sanction of mutation be done within one month.

He said that entry of data should be ensured on same day and registration of land to be done in three days.

Factory registration should be made in 15 days and NGO registration is to be done within a month, he said adding that firm registration will be done in seven days and shops registration will be done in 10 days.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad has said that a responsive public delivery system occupies an important position in running the day to day official business and people will feel qualitative improvement in disposal of official matters.