More cinemas required for revival of film industry: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah on Tuesday said that more cinemas should be constructed for the revival of film industry in the country. Talking to APP, he said that the movies with good content successfully made their place in the hearts of the audience while the rest tried their best to impress the audience.

Actor, director Jamal Shah said the film industry has now taken its first step towards its survival, adding the audience has always supported good films of the country. Film Director Syed Noor appreciated government for announcing the first film policy to support the film industry. The film expert said that the film industry is yet again improving as we are seeing better releases in 2016 and 2017. Now Pakistani movies are not only released in Pakistan but also in other countries.

After that, 2015’s movie which shook the industry by taking the industry to the next level was Jawani Phir Nahi Ani. The family entertainer film by Nadeem Baig made a new record in the history of Pakistan. Jawani Phir Nahi Ani became the first Pakistani film to cross 40 crores. The movie did a business of approximate 49 crores. In the same year, Bin Roye, Wrong No, and Karachi Se Lahore were also released among few others. The mentioned movies successfully hit the mark of 10 crores while Wrong No did a business of 15 crores. Nadeem Baig’s Punjab Nahi Jaungi is the second Pakistani movie that has managed to successfully do business on 47 crores. The movie had been released during Eid-ul Adha in 2017. Film expert Aijaz Gul said that the film industry has finally come on the right track. Slowly and gradually, the industry is moving forward towards success.

From Khuda Kay Liye, Bol to Waar, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, there were so many films produced in this period of 10 years. The important thing is exhibitors, distributors and producers have started investing in the film industry. It will still take two to five more years to enter in the 100 crores club. For that, we have to wait and to see which movie will be able to cross the 100 crone mark in the film industry.–APP

Three-day workshop on CPEC commences at NUST

ISLAMABAD: A 3-day workshop on ‘Harnessing the Opportunities and Addressing the Challenges of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’ commenced here at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Tuesday. Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Zhao Li Jian was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the significance of CPEC for Pakistan as well as other countries of the region. He appreciated the resolve of the Pakistani government and its people to make this project a success declaring it as a testimony to the time-tested friendship between the two countries. He enlightened the participants on the Chinese Belt and Road initiative that aims to have innovation led development across all the countries along Belt and Road.–APP

Zhao also mentioned about various early harvest projects being completed under CPEC and reaffirmed his government’s commitment toward complete success of this project. Rector NUST, Lt. Gen. Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd.), who appreciated active participation of the Chinese as well as Pakistani delegates in the workshop, was also present on the occasion. The workshop is NUST’s initiative to bring about a synergy of thoughts of different stakeholders i.e. academia, experts, officials and private sector in order to prepare the ground for the effective implementation of CPEC, with particular reference to the launching of the nine Special Economic Zones envisaged as part of CPEC.

Split into four themes, the workshop will have a total of 22 sessions by leading experts from the Chinese and Pakistani sides, government as well as private sector stakeholders.

The workshop is being attended by a large number of participants from Chinese companies in Pakistan, Pakistan businessmen from different chambers, government officials of various Ministries, academicians and researchers. Concluding session of the workshop is to be addressed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz on Thursday.