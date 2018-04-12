Share:

SRINAGAR:- India says two of its soldiers have been killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Kashmir. Indian army spokesman Col Nitin Joshi said Tuesday that Pakistani soldiers used mortars and automatic gunfire overnight to strike at Indian positions in Sunderbani sector in violation of the ceasefire accord of 2003 between the neighbours. Joshi said Indian soldiers retaliated “strongly and effectively.” There was immediately no reaction from Pakistan.–Agencies