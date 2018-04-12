Share:

SYDNEY - Fast bowler Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Indian Premier League Tuesday with a back issue and is in doubt for Australia's one-day tour of England. Cummins has a long history of back issues and experienced soreness during the recent fourth and final Test against South Africa. Australian team physiotherapist David Beakley said follow-up scans showed he had bone oedema in his vertebrae. "It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL," he said.