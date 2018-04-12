Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that the law and order situation in Karachi has improved a lot and not a single strike has been observed in the city in last two years.

This he stated while addressing CFO Conference 2018 on Tuesday at a local hotel organised by Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair was chief guest on this occasion.

This year the conference theme was focused on the theme Evolving Mental Models – Sustaining Competitive Edge.

Muhammad Zubair, in his address congratulated ICAP on organising CFO Conference for consecutive ten years and also appreciated its efforts towards the Pakistan economy.

He informed that in comparisons to period between 2013 and 2018, the economic indicators of Pakistan are far better but far below then our expectation.

He said that the law and order situation in Karachi has improved a lot. No political parties or group has the capacity to halt the city. In the last two years not a single strike has been observed in the city. It’s a major change for the economic revival of the city. We are going abroad and urging the investors to invest in the city. Business community feels safe in the presence of the Rangers in the city. PSL final, West Indies cricket team visit, International Film Festival and Literature activities portraying a positive image of the city around the world.

Riaz Rehman Chamdia, President ICAP in his address welcomed the Governor Sindh. He said the mental model is an ability to adjust in accordance with the changes in the environment. It is a frame work and concept of guidance an interpretation of the perception and behavior. Learning a new mental model will let you know to see the world in a new way.

He said the changes happening around us in the business environment and in business function particularly the finance function is at the cross road or at the turning point in order to transform successfully. Former Dean & Professor of Emeritus at Institute of Business Administration Dr Ishrat Hussain delivered his key note speech on the topic of Mental Model Evolution – The Adaptive Cruise Control of Competitive Edge.

Khalilullah Shaikh, Chairman, Professional Accountants in Business Committee and Council Member, ICAP shared the Conference objectives, vision and the Institute’s contribution towards the finance and economic sector of Pakistan.

Dr Wienand Schruff, Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee, International Federation of Accountants, IFAC delivered his keynote speech on Resetting the standard Setting Model – Enhancing Public Trust or Recipe for Chaos.

Two pre conference technical sessions were conducted on Offshore Assets by Ashfaq Tola, FCA, Council Member ICAP & President Tola Associates.