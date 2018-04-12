Share:

New York-Reality star Khloe Kardashian has announced she is set to produce a new TV series about murderous sisters. The 33-year-old reality star - who is currently pregnant with her first child - is to executive produce a new TV series for Investigation Discovery, which is to air in 2019. Khloe told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: ‘’I am so excited to be bringing you ‘Twisted Sisters’. ‘’As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong.’’ Each episode of the six-part series will explore the true-crime stories of sisters who kill each other or sisters who team up to kill others.

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Khloe is keen to keep her daughter’s birth ‘’top secret’’ for a few days.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are currently preparing for the arrival of their first child, but the duo initially plan to keep things low-key for the first few days.