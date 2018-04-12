Share:

LAHORE - A Pattoki-based couple, which had married out of their free will, was badly beaten up by family members of the girl outside the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

The girl’s family also took her away with them.

Humaira of Pattoki had contracted marriage with Imran Ali last month, without informing her family. The relatives of the girl got a case registered with the police against Imran, alleging kidnapping of their daughter.

The couple had filed a petition before the high court for quashment of the case contending that it was fabricated and false as they had married out of their will. Humaira appeared before the court to record her statement in favour of Ali on Tuesday. However, her family members stopped the couple outside the high court and started beating up both. Some lawyers and passersby rescued the couple and tried to calm down the situation. However, the infuriated family of Humaira managed to take the girl with them holding her by her hair.