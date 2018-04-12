Share:

Man ‘killed’ brother-in-law for 2-marla house

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - Investigation police said on Tuesday they have arrested a man who shot dead his brother-in-law to grab a two-marla house in Manawan.

The suspect was identified by police as Muhammad Saqib, who was running a computer shop in the Shah Alam Market. Saqib killed his brother-in-law Salman and got registered a murder case against unidentified killers.

Police officer Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry on Tuesday told reporters that the homicide unit of the Manawan police successfully solved the blind murder mystery. During initial investigation, she said, the suspect confessed to investigators that he had shot dead his brother-in-law when the victim was asleep. Police also seized a pistol from his possession.

The alleged killer told the police that he had decided to kill his brother-in-law to get the ownership of a two-Marla house that was registered in the name of his wife and her brother Salman. The property is located in Majid Park near Sooter Mandi, police said.

Police told to intensify security

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday directed the police to intensify security around mosques, imambargahs and other worship places across the province.

The police chief also directed his force to step up police deployment and armed patrol around courts, educational institutions, and other government installations. The city and district police officers are directed to implement a proper security plan in the light of security audit reports of the Central Police Office.

The IGP expressed these views while addressing a video-link conference at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. All regional police officers and district police officers attended the conference through video link. Additional-IG Amjad Javed Saleemi, Tahir Additional, Ejaz Hussain Shah, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Tariq Masood and Amir Zulfiqar Khan were also present on this occasion.

The provincial police chief also said that the crackdown on proclaimed offenders involved in dacoity murders, abduction for ransom and other heinous crimes should be intensified in all districts of the Punjab province. The IGP also said that the criminals found in cases of rape and child abuses should be investigated on scientific grounds so that they would not flee punishment. He also directed the officers that all the IT-based projects like Front Desk police service centers should be monitored regularly.

Three held, 30kg drugs seized

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - A Police Response Unit in Lahore arrested three drug dealers including a woman and seized 30 kilograms of narcotics from them.

A police spokesman Tuesday said the arrests were made during a successful operation in Johar Town late Monday night. The suspects were identified by police as Shumaila Bibi, Usman, and Tariq.

The Police Response Unit signaled a suspected vehicle to stop for search near Allahu Chowk but the driver tried to flee. The PRU squad responded quickly and rounded up the car-riders. “During the search, police recovered 30-kg charas that was stashed in different parts of vehicles,” SP Dolphins Police Nadeem Khokhar said. The suspects were later handed over to the Johar Town police for further interrogation. According to initial investigations, the suspects were trying to supply narcotics to small dealers in Lahore.

The police on Tuesday registered a criminal case against the drug suppliers and launched the investigation.