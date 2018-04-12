Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-More than 30 medical experts will participate in 2nd Annual Medical Conference 2018 on 13th at Ghazi Khan Medical College Dera Ghazi Khan (GKMC).

PRO to Principal Dr Saeed talking media persons at GKMC said that workshops will be held, in which highly qualified doctors will conduct different surgical operations like laparoscopic ventral hernia repairing, hysterectomy, inguinal hernia repairing, neuro endoscopy, neonatal resuscitation at main operation theatre, Teaching Hospital DG Khan. Training about Ultrasound, SPSS and chorionic villus sampling will also be held.

"First time in DG Khan, a special team of medico legal experts will also train the doctors of hospital at forensic department DGKMC," he said. He added that on second day, medical experts of different specialties will deliver lectures on topic of medicine & allied, surgery and allied, obstetrics & gynaecology and basic medical sciences. On the occasion, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) DG Khan President Dr Abdul Rehman Aamir said that first time in DG Khan, GKMC and PMA were jointly arranging the conference which is another milestone of success of GKMC. Doctors and students of GKMC will gain knowledge and skills from different sessions of the conference. Dr Khalid Tahseen and Dr Muhammad Rizwan Anwar were also present.

College edu services underscored



SADIQABAD-The Govt College of Commerce, Sadiqabad has spared no effort for imparting quality education to the students to enable them to contribute to the development of their country. This was stated by Principal Inamul Haq during the annual prize distribution ceremony of the college here the other day.

A large number of students, teachers and local notables including former college principal Nisar Ahmed, Prof Tanvir Ahmed Shehryar and Abdul Rehman Mani attended the ceremony. Renowned social figure Amin Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed prizes to position holders.

The college principal said that the prize distribution aimed at motivating the students to improve their performance further. He informed the participants that the college students had been working at important and authoritative positions in Pakistan and brightening the name of their institution.

The participants were served a luncheon at the end of the ceremony.

CLAIMS

A local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader claimed that his party would clinch the next general election with the public assistance. Rana Salman Mehmood Khan said that the PTI's membership campaign had received a positive feedback, adding that he would laid the foundation of a new era of progress and development in the area after being elected as National Assembly member in the next polls.

He vehemently criticised the incumbent government for, 'what he said', giving rise to inflation, unemployment and terrorism in the country. "The public money was looted mercilessly and laundered to foreign accounts with impunity," he alleged. "The PTI will bring back the money looted and submit it to national exchequer," he maintained. He urged the people to vote Imran Khan and the PTI to have a prosperous and corruption free Pakistan.