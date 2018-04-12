Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting chaired by National Security Adviser Lt. General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua reviewed the progress on reforms aimed at mainstreaming Madaris students on Tuesday. The NSA briefed the meeting and sought their comments on different aspects of the roadmap suggested so far to enable the students of Madaris to get absorbed in the mainstream educational system of the country which will afford them all the opportunities to join any profession.

The meeting discussed at length issues pertaining to curriculum, equivalence issue, examination system and procedures involved in the process of mainstreaming the Madaris students were discussed. The representatives of Madaris appreciated the progress made so far and reiterated commitment to work together for provision of better opportunities to the students of Madaris. They stressed that the process of registration of Madaris be expedited by the concerned provincial authorities.

Among those who attended the meeting were Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Education Baligh ur Rehman, prominent members of Itehad e Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Pakistan Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Muhammad Yasin Zafar, Maulana Abdul Malik, Maulana Niyaz Hussain Naqvi, Dr. Syed Muhammad Naqvi, Dr Saeed Khan and the high officials from different departments of Education Ministry, Higher Education Commission Pakistan and Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad.