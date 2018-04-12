Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Tuesday directed for recall of a cough syrup named ‘Sancos’ from all pharmacies of the city on the ground that it carries more percentage of pseudoephedrine than the prescribed share, said an official on Tuesday.

Instructions in this regard have been given to drug inspectors, the official added.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had earlier issued the warning regarding the cough syrup as it contained a certain quantity of the drug pseudoephedrine.

DRAP directed the manufacturing company Novartis Pharam Pakistan to recall ‘Sancos cough syrup its batches from Karachi, however later the order was passed to all drug inspectors in the provinces also.

The letter issued by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), addressing the Novartis Pharma distributors said that “it has been reported that ‘Sancos Syru’ stability data is cut of specifications. As the product contains a controlled drug i.e. pseudoephedrine, you are hereby directed to immediately ensure recall of all the available stock of the product at pharmacies operating in territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad”.

An official said that the issue was brought to the notice of health ministry authorities after a drug inspector at Karachi identified the drug in the syrup and call explanation from the company manufacturing the cough syrup.

The letter said that both Novartis and GSK had deliberately hidden information for several months and allowed consumption of the sub standard drug. In July 2017, they were about the failure of batches, but initiated action in January 2018.

The letter further said that it is a matter of concern that the integrity of the data on which drug is marketed is questionable. He clarified that GSK and Novartios both did not yet find a reason for reducing the potency of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The drug inspector Obaid Ali said that companies closed the investigation without knowing what was happening and why it happened and why is the by product (degradation) and what is its toxicity.

The letter said that 1.15million litre, about 300 batches within valid shelf life were in market, whereas, they succeeded in recall of only 7 litre, according to information shared by representative drug during discussion. The inefficiency of recall itself speaks about the strength of GMP for both companies.